Barbara W. Irick -- Orangeburg

Teaching pre-kindergarten was her passion! She found nothing more precious than her pre-k babies, and for over 40 years she taught in the Orangeburg Consolidated School District at Nix Elementary and Brookdale Elementary schools in Orangeburg. Her students will miss her dearly. Barbara also received an associate's degree in cosmetology from Denmark Area Trade, now Technical College. As a licensed cosmetologist, she owned and operated a number of salons in the Orangeburg area. Barbara not only enjoyed educating students, but her love and compassion for people led her to establish a residential home for senior citizens that she owned and operated for over 20 years. Barbara's occupation was never a job, it was a joy! She was a world traveler having visited countries like China, Canada, Egypt, Russia and France. God blessed Barbara with an eye for fashion and decorating. She loved elegant and glamourous fashions. Her closets and her surroundings were full of unique “finds” from around the world.