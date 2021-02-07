Barbara V. Taylor -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside servicess for Ms. Barbara V. Taylor, 75, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Cameron Memorial Cemetery, Cameron.

Ms. Taylor was born Jan. 15, 1946, in Orangeburg.

She passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

