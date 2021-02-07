 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara V. Taylor -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Barbara V. Taylor -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara V. Taylor

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside servicess for Ms. Barbara V. Taylor, 75, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Cameron Memorial Cemetery, Cameron.

Ms. Taylor was born Jan. 15, 1946, in Orangeburg.

She passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News