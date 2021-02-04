Barbara V. Taylor -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Barbara V. Taylor, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting no visitation at the home; however, friends may call her sister, Ms. Linda Jenkins, at 843-270-4935.

