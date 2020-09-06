Barbara Sweeper -- Bowman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Barbara Sweeper, 72, of 170 Oak Lane, died Sept. 4, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Samantha Sweeper, 167 Harleywood Drive, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.