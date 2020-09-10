 Skip to main content
Barbara Sweeper -- Bowman
BOWMAN – Funeral services for Barbara Sweeper, 72, of 170 Oak St., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Andrew Chapel Church cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Sept. 4, at her residence following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Samantha Sweeper, at 167 Harleywood Drive, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

