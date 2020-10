Barbara Steele Ritchie -- Florence

FLORENCE -- Barbara Steele Ritchie, 69, of Florence, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Marvin Clark will be officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Gage Fogle, Jarett Chavis, Tyler Weeks, Kyle Weeks, Zander Ritchie and J.D. Allen.

Mrs. Ritchie was born on Nov. 25, 1950, in Utica, New York, the daughter of the late Jack Steele and the late Marie Farr Steele. She was predeceased by her first husband, James Smoak; son, Jack Weeks; brother, Jack Steele; and a sister-in-law, Pam Steele.

Survivors include her husband, John Ritchie of the home; children, Michael Smoak, Meredith Allen Ritchie, Michelle Chavis (Bobby), Ronnie Ritchie (Rita); daughter-in-law, Michelle Weeks; brothers, Kevin Steele (Toni), Tommy Steele; grandchildren, Shelby Allen, Kayla Ritchie, Gage Fogle, Jarett Chavis, J.D. Allen, Zander Ritchie, Tyler Weeks, Kyle Weeks; great-grandchild, Jack Fogle; and a number of nieces and nephews.