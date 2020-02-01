{{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- Mrs. Barbara Robinson, 72, of 2208 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call from 3 until 8 p.m. at the residence of her husband, Mr. Nelson Robinson, 2208 Cannon Bridge Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

