ST. GEORGE -- Barbara "Pat" Boyd, 68, of St. George, passed away on April 20, 2022, at her home.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at St. Mark United Methodist, 1201 St. Mark Bowman Road, St. George, SC 29477.

Burial will be held at the church cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).