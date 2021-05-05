Barbara Mitchum Hucks -- Smoaks

SMOAKS --Barbara Ellen Mitchum Hucks, 86, of Smoaks, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021. She was the wife of the Rev. John Thomas Hucks.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Harleyville Southern Methodist Church, with visitation in the church one hour before the service. The committal service will follow at 5 p.m. at the Spell Family Cemetery, 6624 Augusta Highway (Highway 61), Smoaks. Services will be led by the Rev. Haskell Parler, assisted by the Rev. Damon Williams, the Rev. Bruce Scott and the Rev. Chris Sweatman.

"Miss" Barbara was born Aug. 23, 1934, in Vance, the daughter of the late Theodore Peter Mitchum and the late Mary Magnolia Avinger Mitchum. She was a pastor's wife and teacherusicianhurch worker at several Southern Methodist churches, including the SMC of Summerton, Hilda SMC, Ehrhardt SMC, Harleyville SMC and Rocky Swamp SMC. She was a past WMS district president and also a past local chapter president of the Woodmen of the World. She was a graduate of Holly Hill High School and attended Orangeburg School of Nursing. She was a homemaker and worked in various ministries, including Foundry Press Christian Bookstore and Southern Methodist College,