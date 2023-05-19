ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Barbara McCoy, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, at William Chapel A.M.E, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg, SC, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Rd., Orangeburg, SC.

Ms. McCoy passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington, SC.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 19, 2023, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 1910 Maxwell Pl, Orangeburg, SC or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com