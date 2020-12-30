 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara McCants Brantley Womble -- Columbia
0 comments

Barbara McCants Brantley Womble -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara McCants Brantley Womble

COLUMBIA -- Barbara McCants Brantley Womble of Columbia passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, following an extended illness.

Born Oct. 9, 1944, in Orangeburg, she was the daughter of Arthur E. Brantley and Jacquelyn McCants Brantley. Barbara graduated from Orangeburg High School and retired from the S.C. Department of Corrections. She was member of St. Andrews Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, George Womble; daughter, Karin Allen; son, Brian Allen; stepson, John Womble, all of Columbia; brother, Art Brantley of Summerville; and two grandchildren, Griffin and Reese Allen.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Andrews Baptist Church.

Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News