Barbara McCants Brantley Womble -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Barbara McCants Brantley Womble of Columbia passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, following an extended illness.

Born Oct. 9, 1944, in Orangeburg, she was the daughter of Arthur E. Brantley and Jacquelyn McCants Brantley. Barbara graduated from Orangeburg High School and retired from the S.C. Department of Corrections. She was member of St. Andrews Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, George Womble; daughter, Karin Allen; son, Brian Allen; stepson, John Womble, all of Columbia; brother, Art Brantley of Summerville; and two grandchildren, Griffin and Reese Allen.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Andrews Baptist Church.

Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.