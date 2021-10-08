 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara Mayers -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Barbara Mayers -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara Mayers

ORANGEBURG -- Evangelist Barbara Mayers, 73, of 157 Waycross St., died Oct. 4, 2021, following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at noon, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Garden of Prayer Holiness Church. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m.. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News