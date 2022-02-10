Barbara Lou Lesto Graves -- North

NORTH -- Barbara Lou Lesto Graves, 87, of North passed away Feb. 7, 2022. Mrs. Graves was predeceased by her husband, Harry Clinton Graves Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at North First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Sean McElrath officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, 546 Jones Bridge Road, North.

Mrs. Graves was born in Eustis, Florida, a daughter of the late Henry Edward Lesto and the late Lounette Reed Lesto. She was a beautiful woman inside and out. Mrs. Graves served First Baptist Church of North as Women's Missionary Union director, Sunday school teacher, choir member, Vacation Bible School and numerous other areas of leadership. She retired from SCANA in 1989 after 37 years of service as district supervisor for North and the surrounding area. She also served as president of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary of North for several years.

Survivors include a daughter, Gina Graves Thompson Boland (Donnie Kittrell); a son, Harry Clinton (Tammie) Graves III; five grandchildren, Maria Leigh and Lee Austin Thompson, William Sims Boland, Eden Elizabeth (Wayne) Bolin and Evan Clinton Graves; a great-granddaughter, Adelaide Eden Irilli; and a brother, Kenneth Lesto of Wadmalaw Island. She was predeceased by a brother, Edward Lesto; and son-in-law, Rendy Boland.

Mrs. Barbara Lou was blessed to have wonderful caregivers, Brenda Stephen and Theresa Duley, along with a special thanks to other caregivers at Calhoun Convalescent Home and Regency Hospice, with special thanks to her RN, Myra.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home of North is assisting the family.