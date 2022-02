ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Ms. Barbara Kyesha "Kye" Elaine Simpson (35 years old) will be held Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.