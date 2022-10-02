Barbara June Thompson Walters -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Barbara Thompson Walters, 90, wife of the late James Monroe Walters Sr. entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at her residence.

The funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Old St. George Baptist Church with the Rev. Bobby Etheridge, the Rev. Bobby Eubanks, and the Rev. Rawls Mitchell officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until time of service.

Barbara was born on June 23, 1932, in Branchville, the daughter of the late John Pinckney Thompson and Susan Orpha Winters Thompson. She was the co-owner of Reevesville Red and White grocery store (1952-1965) and Monroe's Furniture (1966-1992). She was a member of Lighthouse Community Baptist Church. Past member of Old St. George Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for the 2-3 yr. olds for many years. Barbara was a devout Christian whose pride and joy was her family, especially her husband, Monroe, of 68 years. She enjoyed sewing and cooking for her family and friends, but especially her grandkids. She had a work ethic second to none and enjoyed serving others throughout her life.

Surviving are her children, Olivia Walters (Paul) Wimberly and James Monroe (Monty) Walters Jr.; grandchildren, Lance Monroe (Crystal) Wimberly, Jason Wendell (Leanne) Wimberly, Juston Paul(Lucia) Wimberly, Landon Dale (Kelli) Wimberly, Jonathan Lynn (Angela) Wimberly, Cody Monroe (Nikki) Walters and Dalton James (Anna Grayce) Walters; great-grandchildren, Austin and Avery Wimberly, Layton and Cullen Wimberly, Anna Landi and Eliza Ross Wimberly, Easton Wimberly, Emily and Ellen Neuhaus, Harper Hickman, Monroe A.”Roe” and Cara St. Claire Walters.

Special thanks to her loving caretakers: Emma Green, Glennie Hill, and Neomia Calloway.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters: Raymond, Inez, Eunice, PC, Annie Laurie, Ruth, Julius, Clarence, Elwood, Ida Sue, and Billy.

Memorials can be made to: Lighthouse Community Baptist Church, Samaritan's Purse Mission, 13 Behling Court, St. George, SC 29477 or the Old St. George Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 509 Old St. George Road, St George, SC 29477.