SWANSEA -- Mrs. Barbara Jones, 69, of 415 Caldon Road, Swansea, passed away at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are in complete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Individuals willing to express condolences may do so with her husband, David “Randy” Jones, and her family at the residence.

Masks are required when visiting.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.