Barbara ‘Jeannie’ Polite Gilmore -- Norway

Barbara ‘Jeannie’ Polite Gilmore

NORWAY -- The graveside service for Barbara “Jeannie” Polite Gilmore, 63, of Norway, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 149 Baptist Church Road, Norway.

Ms. Gilmore passed away Friday, Jan. 21, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit the residence. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 precautions when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

