Barbara Jean Williams -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Barbara Williams, of 2116 Mays St., Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed by phone to her daughter, Brittany Carter, at 803-536-2576, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

