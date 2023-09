ORANGEBURG — Mrs. Barbara Jean Thompson-Townsend, 90 years of age, passed on Monday, September 4, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends are invited to visit the residence to extend condolences at 411 Willow Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4:00-7:00 pm and please wear a mask. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash’s Funeral Home of Orangeburg.