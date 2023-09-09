ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Barbara Jean Thompson passed on Monday, September 4, 2023, at her residence.

Memorial services are scheduled for Monday, September 11, 2023, at 12:00 noon at Trinity United Methodist Church, Orangeburg. Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will conduct the Omega Omega Ceremony at 11:00 am.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 61 years, Zack; her daughter, Ariel of Orangeburg; her grandson, Brannon of Roseau, Minnesota; nephews, Myron Moye of San Francisco, Calif., and Michael Talps (Kris) of Richmond, Calif.; nieces, Teresa Sanders (Jay) of Oakland, Calif., and Angela Moye White of Columbia; her beloved cat, Boo; and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Restoration Project, 185 Boulevard Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115. To access the complete obituary, please visit www.dashsfh.com.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.