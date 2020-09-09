 Skip to main content
Barbara Jean Johnson Williams -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Jean Johnson Williams, 64, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Charles B. Jackson is officiating.

Mrs. Williams passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed by phone to her daughter, Brittany Carter, at 803-536-2576, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

