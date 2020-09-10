Barbara Jean Johnson Williams -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Jean Johnson Williams, 64, of Orangeburg, will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 10, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Then

Rev. Charles B. Jackson is officiating.

Mrs. Williams passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at theb funeral home..

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed by phone to her daughter, Brittany Carter, at 803-536-2576, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.