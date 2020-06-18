× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Barbara Jackson Chavous

ORANGEBURG -- Barbara Jackson Chavous died peacefully on June 11, 2020, at age 83.

Barbara was born March 27, 1937, in Tampa, Florida, daughter of the late Dallie Elizah Jackson and Beatrice Spann Jackson. Barbara was united in holy matrimony to (Deacon) Leon Chavous on May 30, 1964. The loving union was blessed with three children, Edwin Chavous, the late Robin Chavous Bodrick and Brent (Tracey) Chavous; and four grandchildren, Chancellor Chavous, A'Moris Bodrick, Angel Bodrick and Amber Bodrick.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, in S.B. Chavous Memorial Garden, Highway U.S. 278 (Talatha), Aiken, with the Rev. Stanley Dicks officiating.

Services will be live-streamed on the web at simmonsfuneralhome.com as well as on the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.

