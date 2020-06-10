Barbara J. Gibson -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Barbara J. Gibson, 64, of 664 Sixty Six Road, Branchville, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at noon Thursday, June 11, at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Gadsden, with Pastor Chambers officiating.
Mrs. Gibson was born Aug. 2, 1955, a daughter of the late Frank Jones Sr. and Carrie Bell Jones. On June 4, 2020, she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, after an extended illness.
She received her education in the Richland County public schools. At an early age, she joined Red Hill Baptist Church and remained a faithful member until her health declined.
Mrs. Gibson dedicated her life to caring for her family and brought great joy and laughter to those around her. She was a loving and devoted mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter and most of all friend to those who knew her.
She leaves a legacy of love and memories to be cherished by her loving and kind husband of 16 years, Richard Gibson; sons, Charles M. DeVeaux and Mrs. DeVeaux of Sumter and Jason DeVeaux of Eastover; and daughters, Barbara DeVeaux of Virginia and Berneatha DeVeaux of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Jones Jr.; sister, Dorothy Barker; brothers-in-law, George Boneparte and Robert Jackson; and an aunt, Eva Taylor.
Mrs. Gibson also leaves to cherish her love and memories to her siblings, Authur Lovette, Jeannette Jackson, Ronnie Lovette, Tony Lovette (Debbie), Gale Coats (Wille James), Helen Morre (William), Donald Lovette, Rosa Bonaparte and Curtis Jones, all of Gadsden.
She also leaves a host of loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and caring friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, 1707 Reeves Branch Road, Branchville, SC 29432.
