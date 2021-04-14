Barbara J. Cooley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Barbara J. Cooley, 87, of Orangeburg, passed away in North Augusta on Jan. 22, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Barbara was born in North, a daughter of the late Marion Reed and Harold K. Reed. She attended Columbia College and later went on to teach at Whittaker Elementary School until she retired.
Survivors include two daughters, Marion A. Cooley and Susan L. Pruett; a brother, Edward L. Reed; and two nieces and four nephews.
