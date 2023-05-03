Barbara graduated from Branchville High School in 1943. She was a well-known and liked member of the Branchville community. Barbara successfully owned and operated The Country Cousin clothing boutique for many years. She served as president of the Branchville Garden Club and loved working in her own beautiful garden that was a joy for all to see. Barbara was a devoted member of the Branchville Christian Church for more than 50 years, where she actively served in many ways, from making countless floral arrangements to teaching many young boys and girls about Jesus in the Junior Sunday School Class. She also served as President of the Christian Women's Circle, and inspired young women in their walk with the Lord. Barbara's greatest joy was having all of her family home and preparing a bountiful Sunday dinner, which was always delicious, and usually ended with her famous Chocolate Roll.