January 26, 1927 - April 28, 2023
BRANCHVILLE -- Barbara I. Stokes, age 96, of Branchville, SC, passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord on April 28, 2023.
Barbara graduated from Branchville High School in 1943. She was a well-known and liked member of the Branchville community. Barbara successfully owned and operated The Country Cousin clothing boutique for many years. She served as president of the Branchville Garden Club and loved working in her own beautiful garden that was a joy for all to see. Barbara was a devoted member of the Branchville Christian Church for more than 50 years, where she actively served in many ways, from making countless floral arrangements to teaching many young boys and girls about Jesus in the Junior Sunday School Class. She also served as President of the Christian Women's Circle, and inspired young women in their walk with the Lord. Barbara's greatest joy was having all of her family home and preparing a bountiful Sunday dinner, which was always delicious, and usually ended with her famous Chocolate Roll.
Barbara was born on January 26, 1927, to Hugh Pretzel Inabinet and Frances Elizabeth Inabinet. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lamar Fairey. Barbara and Lamar had three daughters, Gail Shurbutt (Steve) of Waleska, GA; Glenda Westbury (Howard) of Bowman, SC; and Susan Paramore (Buddy) of Santee, SC. She had six grandchildren, Andrew Shurbutt, Jonathan (Erin) Shurbutt and Michael (Rachel) Shurbutt, Anna (Matt) Francis, Grace (John) Bowser and Hunter Paramore, as well as two great grandchildren, Savannah and Bonn Shurbutt. Barbara had one brother and five sisters. She is survived by her sisters, Nan Avant and Nell Smith.
A memorial service will be held at the Branchville Christian Church on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation following the service. Donations may be made to the Branchville Christian Church, 6907 Freedom Road, SC 29432.
