Barbara Horger -- Piedmont, N.C.

PIEDMONT, N.C. — Barbara Horger, beloved mother, grandma, and great-grandma, passed away peacefully Jan. 19, 2023, at age 90. She was known for her sense of humor, her love of adventure, her enjoyment of life, and for loving everyone she ever met. She raised seven rowdy kids, and she kept her sharp wit and her cheerful disposition up to the very last. She will be greatly missed.