Barbara Horger -- Piedmont, N.C.

PIEDMONT, N.C. — Barbara Horger, beloved mother, grandma, and great-grandma, passed away peacefully Jan. 19, 2023, at age 90. She was known for her sense of humor, her love of adventure, her enjoyment of life, and for loving everyone she ever met. She raised seven rowdy kids, and she kept her sharp wit and her cheerful disposition up to the very last. She will be greatly missed.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Simmons Horger; her sons, Richard Horger and Michael Horger; and her daughters, Terry Horger and Pinkie (Jacqueline) Horger. She is survived by her son, Leonard Horger; her daughters, Debbie Stillinger and Sherry Tomlinson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 4, 2023, at 288 River Vista Drive, Cope, SC 29038.