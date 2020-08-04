Barbara Hill -- North Augusta

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH AUGUSTA -- Ms. Barbara Hill, 57, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at PruittHealth in North Augusta.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

