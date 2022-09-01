 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara H. Gilliard -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Ms. Barbara H. Gilliard, 66, of 1578 Mt. Olive Road, Holly Hill, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her sister, Ms. Clara Jacques, 1560 Mt. Olive Road, Holly Hill. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

