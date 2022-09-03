 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara H. Gilliard -- Holly Hill

Barbara H. Gilliard

HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for Ms. Barbara H. Gilliard, 66, of 1578 Mt. Olive Road, Holly Hill, will be held at noon Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant is officiating.

Ms. Gilliard passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her sister, Ms. Clara Jacques, 1560 Mt. Olive Road, Holly Hill. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

