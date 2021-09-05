 Skip to main content
Barbara Goodwin -- Harleyville
HARLEYVILLE -- Barbara Goodwin of Harleyville passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at MUSC, Charleston.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Willie Moorer Cemetery, Harleyville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George SC (843-563-4332).

