Barbara Fulton Bass -- Stafford, Va.
Barbara Fulton Bass -- Stafford, Va.

Barbara Fulton Bass

STAFFORD, Va. -- Barbara Fulton Bass, 61, of Stafford, departed this life on Sept. 9, 2021, at Stafford Hospital.

Mrs. Bass is survived by her husband, Leviticus Bass, and son, Marcus Bass.

A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. COVID-19 precautions, wearing a mask and social distancing are required.

