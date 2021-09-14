Barbara Fulton Bass -- Stafford, Va.

STAFFORD, Va. -- Barbara Fulton Bass, 61, of Stafford, departed this life on Sept. 9, 2021, at Stafford Hospital.
Mrs. Bass is survived by her husband, Leviticus Bass, and son, Marcus Bass.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. COVID-19 precautions, wearing a mask and social distancing are required.
