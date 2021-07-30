Barbara Fogle -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Funeral services for Barbara Fogle, of St. George, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home in St. George, with Minister Keith Void officiating. Burial will be held at Willie Moore Cemetery in Harleyville.
Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.
