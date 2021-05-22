 Skip to main content
Barbara F. Canty -- Santee
Barbara F. Canty -- Santee

Barbara F. Canty

SANTEE -- Graveside services Mrs. Barbara F. Canty, 71, of 139 Hampshire Court, Santee, will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, Saluda Missionary Baptist Church, 1485 Felderville Road, Elloree, with interment to follow. The Rev. Wallace Fuller Sr. is officiating.

Mrs. Canty passed away on Tuesday, May 18, at Providence Health Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee.

Friends may call the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Frances Russell, 204 Misty Glen Road, Elloree, 803-410-2884, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

