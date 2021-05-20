Barbara F. Canty -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mrs. Barbara F. Canty, 71, of 139 Hampshire Court, Santee, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Providence Health Hospital, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Friends may call the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Frances Russell, 204 Misty Glen Road, Elloree, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

