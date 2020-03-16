Barbara Eidson Stack -- St. Matthews

Barbara was born in Barnwell to the late Leslie Eidson and Alma Kitchens Eidson. She was a graduate of Barnwell H.S. and Orangeburg Nursing School. She was a retired Registered Nurse from the S.C. Dept. of Mental Health. She was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Matthews. Barbara enjoyed singing in the choir as well as singing in the past with St. Paul United Methodist Church Choir and participating with the Calhoun Players. She loved spending time tending to her garden.