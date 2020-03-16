Barbara Eidson Stack -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Barbara Eidson Stack, 86, of St. Matthews, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center. She was the widow of John David Stack.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at West End Cemetery, St. Matthews.
Barbara was born in Barnwell to the late Leslie Eidson and Alma Kitchens Eidson. She was a graduate of Barnwell H.S. and Orangeburg Nursing School. She was a retired Registered Nurse from the S.C. Dept. of Mental Health. She was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Matthews. Barbara enjoyed singing in the choir as well as singing in the past with St. Paul United Methodist Church Choir and participating with the Calhoun Players. She loved spending time tending to her garden.
Survivors include one daughter, Betsy S. Enzor (Scotty) of Florence; one son, David Eidson Stack (Tamara) of St. Matthews; three grandchildren, Jesse and Dodd Stack, Christopher Enzor; numerous nieces and her treasured companion, Marco.
The family suggests that memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 348, St. Matthews, SC 29135 or Epworth Children Home, 2900 Millwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29205.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
