Barbara Easterlin Weathers -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Barbara Easterlin Weathers, 88, went to celebrate Christmas with Jesus on Saturday, Dec. 11. Her husband of 53 years, William Oscar “Bud” Weathers, and her children were at her bedside as she entered the gates of heaven. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mattie Mae Easterlin of Bowman.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Bowman Southern Methodist Church, Bowman, with Pastor Tony Curcio officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall of the church.

Honored to serve as pall bearers will be her grandsons. Burial will follow at the Bowman Memorial Cemetery.

Barbara enjoyed fishing, shrimping, camping and nothing more than watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in their sporting events. Being an athlete herself, she coached several girls' basketball teams in Bowman. She was also the director of the Bowman Southern Methodist Daycare for many years.

She is survived by her husband of the home; her daughters, Sonya (John) Bennett of Bowman and Julie Nelson of Bowman; sons Michael (Ann) Way of Bowman, Wesley (Lynda) Way of Florence and Matthew (Aleisa) Way of Vance; her grandchildren are Betsy (Josh) Murphy, Paul (Jessi) Bennett, Anne (Travis) Adams, Richard Way, Philip Way, Bryan (Sims) Weathers, Derek (Julie) Weathers, Bryan (Nathalie) Way, Brook (Dylan) Moore, Emily Nelson, Dillon Way and Dakota (Clare) Way; and her great-grands are Aiden McDaniel, Landon and C.J. Bennett, Brantley Gibson, J.P. Murphy, Abby, Rylee and Harper Weathers, and McCoy and Cash Weathers. She was also looking forward to three little blessings arriving in the spring.

She was predeceased in death by her first husband, Richard Way; granddaughter Abby Nelson; son-in-law Robert M. Nelson III; sister Carol Fender; and brothers F.C. Easterlin Jr. and Thomas Easterlin.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Bowman Southern Methodist Church, P.O. Box 217, Bowman, SC 29018.