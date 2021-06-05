Barbara E. Newsome Odom -- Cope

COPE -- Barbara E. Newsome Odom, age 83, of Cope, died Friday, June 4, 2021.
Mrs. Odom was born March 14, 1938, in Branchville, to the late Alphonso Newsome and the late Lillie Bell Dukes Newsome Judy. She was married to Thomas Odom. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Brickle.
Mrs. Odom is survived by her husband, Thomas Odom; three children, Cathy (Buck) Dowling, Kent Gleaton and Julie Dalton; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, at First Church of the Nazarene, 450 Woodbine Drive, Orangeburg.
Friends can call Thomas Odom at 146 Poppy Road, Cope.
