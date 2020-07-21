Barbara E. Freeman -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Barbara E. Freeman, 55, of 105 Twin Oak Drive, formerly of Denmark, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, in the Old Springfield Church cemetery, Denmark.

She was the daughter of the late Albertha Freeman, whose services will be held at the same date and time. The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

