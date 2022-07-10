Barbara Dukes Rivers -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Barbara Dukes Rivers, 81, of Columbia, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. She was the wife of the late Charles Ross Rivers Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Barbara was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Robert "Bob" Fulton Dukes and Elizabeth "Betty" Boone Dukes. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and Newberry College. Barbara loved Newberry, where she met her future husband, and was crowned Miss Newberry College in 1963. She was a teacher and a substitute teacher in North Carolina, and she loved her students. Barbara helped her husband, Ross, start his business, R & M Sporting Goods, in Winston-Salem in 1977, and later opened additional stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

Barbara was a kind, sweet and generous person, who was devoted to her family, especially her grandson, Ben. Her beautiful smile and loud laugh would light up any room.

Survivors include her daughter, Libby R. Ridgeway (Reuben); one grandson, Ben R. Ridgeway; one sister, Elizabeth "Liboo" Dukes Keller (Charlie); and one brother, Fulton Dukes (Betty); nieces, Laura Cavese, Ann Dukes Miller, Nancy Wood Russell, and Melody Wood McAffry; and one nephew, Bryan Wood. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her nephew, Bob Dukes.

Memorials may be sent to a charity of one's choice.

The family sends a heart-felt thank you to the staff of C.M. Tucker Nursing Care Center for taking care of Barbara.

