Barbara Dukes Rivers -- Columbia

Barbara Dukes Rivers

COLUMBIA -- Barbara Dukes Rivers, 81, of Columbia, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully July 5, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. She was the wife of the late Charles Ross Rivers Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in the Dukes-Harley Funeral Home chapel, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Further details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.

