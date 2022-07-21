Barbara Dukes Rivers -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Barbara Dukes Rivers, 81, of Columbia, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully July 5, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. She was the wife of the late Charles Ross Rivers Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in the Dukes-Harley Funeral Home chapel, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.
