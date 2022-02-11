Barbara Davis -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Barbara D. Davis of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
A graveside service was held.
Born in Norway, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Davis and Martha “Mott” Hutto Davis. She was married to the late Christian Suber Folk III. She was a member of Lexington Baptist Church and earned a political science degree from the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Barbara worked as an insurance agent for New Your Life Insurance Company and Metropolitan Life for a number of years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her daughter, Glyn Ann Folk (Kim Ray) of Carborough, N.C.; sons, Christian Suber “Chris” (Debbie) Folk IV of Denmark and Robert O'Merle (Tammy) Folk of Kinards; grandchildren, Dixie (Brian) Nowell, Cole (Bethany) Smith and Kathryn Elizabeth Folk; great-grandchildren, Stella Louise Nowell, Anna Grace Smith and Irelyn Rose Smith; sisters, Francis (Charles) Davis of Neeses, Vilma Fralick (Wayne) Baltzegar of Columbia; sister-in-law, Jeannie Davis; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, George Robert Davis and Marion (Verna Mae) Bookie Davis.
Folk Funeral Home Inc., Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.