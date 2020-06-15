Barbara Chavous -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Barbara Chavous -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Barbara Chavous, 83, of 369 Brookdale Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her son, Mr. Brent Chavous, at (803) 290-1174, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Chavous as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News