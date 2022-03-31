 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara Catherine Drayton -- Neeses

Barbara Catherine Drayton

NEESES -- Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Catherine Drayton, 71, of Neeses, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery. Bishop Dr. Haynes T. Gainey is officiating.

Mrs. Drayton passed away on Saturday, March 26, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

The family will receive limited guests at the residence of her son, Paul Drayton, 148 Haestad Court, Neeses, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

