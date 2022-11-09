 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara Cantwell McCabe -- Clemson

CLEMSON -- Mrs. Barbara Cantwell McCabe, 94, of Clemson, widow of James "Jim" Tennent McCabe, died Nov. 6, 2022. She loved her family, church, friends, and the Clemson Tigers.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 9, 2022, at St. Matthews Parish Episcopal Church, Fort Motte, with burial immediately following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.

Mrs. McCabe was born June 2, 1928, in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Lila and Paul W. Cantwell. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High School, where she was the head drum majorette. She then attended Limestone College. At her death, Barbara was a member of St. Matthews Parish Episcopal Church, Fort Motte.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, James Tennent McCabe and his wife, Jane H. McCabe, of Clemson; and two grandsons, James Tennent McCabe III of Anderson and Lee Marion McCabe of Newberry.

As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to St. Matthews Parish Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 447, St. Matthews, SC 29135; the Ann Harvin Hunter Leadership Endowment or the Brian J. O'Rourke '83 Unrestricted Endowment for Performing Arts at Clemson University, Clemson University Foundation, P.O. Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633-1889; or to a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868

