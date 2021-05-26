Barbara Boice Wiker -- Orangeburg

Barbara was born in Orangeburg, to the late Lewis M. Boice Sr. and Dorothy Van Buren Boice. After graduating from Orangeburg High School, she went on to receive her bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Winthrop University. Post college, Barbara accepted a position at Whitten Village as a social worker in Clinton, where she pursued her passion of helping others. Upon returning to Orangeburg, Barbara devoted herself to her three children and caring for her family, which was her greatest joy. After her children left the home, she continued caring for others, but this time in a new role, teaching pre-school at St. Andrews Kindergarten where she enjoyed early mornings and working alongside her sister. In later years, Barbara enjoyed volunteering and giving back to her community. She was a volunteer at Longwood Plantationagnolia Place Assisted Living facility in Orangeburg, and previously at the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries. She was also a proud lifelong member of Orangeburg Lutheran Church. In addition to her love for serving others, she loved animals and never found a dog she didn't like.