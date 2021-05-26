Barbara Boice Wiker -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Barbara Boice Wiker of Orangeburg passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Orangeburg Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Jason Lee and the Rev. Christine Parham officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.
Barbara was born in Orangeburg, to the late Lewis M. Boice Sr. and Dorothy Van Buren Boice. After graduating from Orangeburg High School, she went on to receive her bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Winthrop University. Post college, Barbara accepted a position at Whitten Village as a social worker in Clinton, where she pursued her passion of helping others. Upon returning to Orangeburg, Barbara devoted herself to her three children and caring for her family, which was her greatest joy. After her children left the home, she continued caring for others, but this time in a new role, teaching pre-school at St. Andrews Kindergarten where she enjoyed early mornings and working alongside her sister. In later years, Barbara enjoyed volunteering and giving back to her community. She was a volunteer at Longwood Plantationagnolia Place Assisted Living facility in Orangeburg, and previously at the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries. She was also a proud lifelong member of Orangeburg Lutheran Church. In addition to her love for serving others, she loved animals and never found a dog she didn't like.
She is survived by her three loving children, Jennifer Pekny (Greg), Andrew Wiker (Erika) and Carol Ann Wiker; sister, Carol Livingston (Joe); brother, Lewis M. Boice Jr; grandchildren, Elisabeth, Jacob, Nolan, Ella and Sophia; and a number of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Memorials may be made to Orangeburg Lutheran Church, 620 Ellis Ave. NE, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.