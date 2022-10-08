Barbara 'Bobbi' M. Williams -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Barbara “Bobbi” M. Williams, 87, of Swansea, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Richard Toy officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home.

Mrs. Williams was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Jewel Martin and the late Marietta Kennerly Peele. She enjoyed spending Wednesdays at the Hen House with her friends and family. In her earlier years, she enjoyed gardening and planting flowers.

Survivors include four grandchildren, Barbara Hutto, Dena (Aaron) McGough, Corey (Natasha) Williams and Savannah Williams; 12 great-grandchildren; one nephew; one niece; and a number of cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Patrick H. Williams; a son, Douglas Williams; and a daughter, Kay W. Allyn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hen House Ministry, 1556 Whetstone Road, Swansea, SC 29160.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home of North is assisting the family.