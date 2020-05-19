Barbara B. Summers -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Barbara Ann Beck Summers, 91, passed away at home on Saturday, May 16, 2020, with her family that will miss her more than words can say.
Born in Marietta, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late James Wiley and Ruby Allred Beck.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a service at a later date. Friends are welcome to call the family during this time.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.
Surviving include her son, Larry H. Summers; daughter, Susan (George) Bailey; two grandchildren, Diane Nape and Elizabeth Schaufler; and four great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Louie Hazelwood Summers; brother, James Beck; and sister, Janis Myers.
