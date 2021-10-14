 Skip to main content
Barbara Ann Young Johnson -- Orangeburg
Barbara Ann Young Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Barbara Ann Young Johnson, 84, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving limited visitors at the residence. All visitors are required to follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

