Barbara Ann Young Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Mrs. Barbara Ann Young Johnson, 84, of 316 Majesty St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at New Light UMC Macedonia Cemetery, Neeses Highway, Orangeburg.
Mrs. Young passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
She is survived by her three children, Glynis (Donald) Williams, Rhonda (Terry) Brimfield and James (Nichelle) Johnson Jr.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeanette Jamison; and many other loving relatives.
The viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving limited visitors at the residence. All visitors are required to follow all COVID-19 precautions.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.