Barbara Ann Young Johnson -- Orangeburg
Barbara Ann Young Johnson -- Orangeburg

Barbara Ann Young Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Mrs. Barbara Ann Young Johnson, 84, of 316 Majesty St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at New Light UMC Macedonia Cemetery, Neeses Highway, Orangeburg.

Mrs. Young passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

She is survived by her three children, Glynis (Donald) Williams, Rhonda (Terry) Brimfield and James (Nichelle) Johnson Jr.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeanette Jamison; and many other loving relatives.

The viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving limited visitors at the residence. All visitors are required to follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

